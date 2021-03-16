Ossiam Buys 21,879 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Ossiam raised its stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 72.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 52,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,879 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $3,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CMS. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 33.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 193,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,888,000 after buying an additional 48,399 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 22.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 45,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after buying an additional 8,402 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 1.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 25,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 20.3% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 2,280 shares during the period. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CMS shares. TheStreet cut CMS Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on CMS Energy from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Barclays raised CMS Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cfra cut CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.65.

NYSE CMS opened at $58.50 on Tuesday. CMS Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $46.03 and a 12 month high of $67.98. The stock has a market cap of $16.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 11.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. This is an increase from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.88%.

In other news, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 3,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.21, for a total transaction of $172,202.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS).

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.