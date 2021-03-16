Ossiam Buys 14,719 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Ossiam lifted its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 5,817.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,719 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Copart were worth $1,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Copart by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. grew its holdings in Copart by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 17,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Copart by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 78,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Copart by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,382,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,593,618,000 after acquiring an additional 494,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in Copart by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 146,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,642,000 after acquiring an additional 12,654 shares during the last quarter. 79.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $110.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.79. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.69 and a 52 week high of $130.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $112.64 and its 200-day moving average is $113.62. The firm has a market cap of $26.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.03.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Copart had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 26.79%. The company had revenue of $617.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.64 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.76, for a total transaction of $4,191,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 12.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CPRT shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Copart in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stephens raised shares of Copart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Northcoast Research raised shares of Copart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.20.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

