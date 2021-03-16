Ossiam Acquires 12,611 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Ossiam lifted its holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 35.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,452 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,611 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $5,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SJM. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in The J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in The J. M. Smucker in the third quarter worth about $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in The J. M. Smucker in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Diversified LLC bought a new stake in The J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 81.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The J. M. Smucker alerts:

Shares of SJM stock opened at $122.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 0.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $116.20 and its 200 day moving average is $115.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52-week low of $91.88 and a 52-week high of $131.69.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 13.31%. Analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. The J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is 41.10%.

Several analysts have issued reports on SJM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.42.

The J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Read More: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for The J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.