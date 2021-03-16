OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OrthoPediatrics Corp. is a medical device company. It markets surgical systems for trauma and deformity, bone fractures and reconstruction procedures. OrthoPediatrics Corp. is based in NEW YORK. “

KIDS stock opened at $44.26 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.50. The company has a market capitalization of $865.50 million, a P/E ratio of -30.74 and a beta of 0.67. OrthoPediatrics has a 1-year low of $32.55 and a 1-year high of $57.42.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.46). OrthoPediatrics had a negative net margin of 34.26% and a negative return on equity of 11.57%. On average, analysts predict that OrthoPediatrics will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

In other OrthoPediatrics news, EVP Gregory A. Odle sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.19, for a total value of $173,212.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,981 shares in the company, valued at $3,694,322.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bernie B. Berry III sold 699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $39,843.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,851,417. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,436 shares of company stock valued at $2,762,620 over the last quarter. 33.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KIDS. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 93.7% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 14,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 7,070 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in OrthoPediatrics by 585.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 2,617 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in OrthoPediatrics by 7.3% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in OrthoPediatrics by 6.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 440,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,227,000 after buying an additional 24,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in OrthoPediatrics by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 79,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,646,000 after purchasing an additional 8,290 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.74% of the company’s stock.

OrthoPediatrics

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

