Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ:ORPH) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ:ORPH) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, an increase of 56.8% from the February 11th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orphazyme A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

NASDAQ ORPH traded down $0.64 on Tuesday, reaching $12.42. 1 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,455. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.61. Orphazyme A/S has a fifty-two week low of $8.89 and a fifty-two week high of $13.98.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORPH. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Orphazyme A/S during the third quarter valued at $258,000. Hound Partners LLC acquired a new position in Orphazyme A/S during the third quarter valued at $1,033,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Orphazyme A/S during the third quarter valued at $1,544,000. Institutional investors own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Orphazyme A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative orphan diseases. The company focuses on developing therapies for diseases caused by misfolding of proteins, including lysosomal storage diseases. Its lead candidate is the Arimoclomol, which is in clinical development for four orphan diseases, including Niemann-Pick disease type C, Gaucher disease, sporadic inclusion body myositis, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

