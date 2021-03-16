Orion Protocol Market Cap Reaches $403.52 Million (ORN)

Orion Protocol (CURRENCY:ORN) traded 16.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. During the last week, Orion Protocol has traded up 5.2% against the US dollar. One Orion Protocol token can now be purchased for $19.54 or 0.00034576 BTC on popular exchanges. Orion Protocol has a total market cap of $403.52 million and approximately $34.74 million worth of Orion Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $258.21 or 0.00456871 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.98 or 0.00061897 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000822 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.33 or 0.00057197 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.21 or 0.00110077 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.71 or 0.00072036 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $318.45 or 0.00563458 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000498 BTC.

About Orion Protocol

Orion Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,650,000 tokens. The official message board for Orion Protocol is blog.orionprotocol.io . The official website for Orion Protocol is www.orionprotocol.io/orn

Buying and Selling Orion Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orion Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orion Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orion Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

