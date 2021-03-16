Origin Sport (ORS) Price Up 18.4% This Week

Origin Sport (CURRENCY:ORS) traded down 9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 16th. One Origin Sport token can currently be purchased for $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. Origin Sport has a total market capitalization of $1.25 million and approximately $183,178.00 worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Origin Sport has traded up 18.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000031 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000496 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000041 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Smartshare (SSP) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

POPCHAIN (PCH) traded up 110.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Origin Sport Token Profile

Origin Sport is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Origin Sport’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 299,999,850 tokens. Origin Sport’s official website is www.originsport.io . Origin Sport’s official Twitter account is @OriginSport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Origin Sport is medium.com/origin-sport . The Reddit community for Origin Sport is /r/OriginSport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The ORS Token (ORST) is an Ethereum based utility token compliant with the ERC20 standard. It is the means of transacting within the ORS Platform and it will incentivize businesses and the Crypto Community to join the Platform for both buying and selling HSC, Algos and other digital assets. The ORST will also help developers and scientists worldwide monetise their talent and knowledge. “

Origin Sport Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Sport directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origin Sport should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Origin Sport using one of the exchanges listed above.

