ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) Receives $42.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.00.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ORIC. Zacks Investment Research lowered ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Citigroup lowered ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 25th.

Get ORIC Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 58,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total transaction of $1,934,525.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 142.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,878,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,602,000 after buying an additional 1,104,701 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,100,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,245,000 after buying an additional 203,159 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 280.2% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 995,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,895,000 after buying an additional 733,604 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 853,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,901,000 after buying an additional 229,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 247.6% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 523,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,720,000 after buying an additional 372,879 shares in the last quarter. 73.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ORIC opened at $28.36 on Friday. ORIC Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $18.60 and a 1-year high of $40.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.30.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. Its lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Receive News & Ratings for ORIC Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORIC Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.