ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) Receives $42.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.00.
Several brokerages have weighed in on ORIC. Zacks Investment Research lowered ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Citigroup lowered ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 25th.
In other news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 58,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total transaction of $1,934,525.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ ORIC opened at $28.36 on Friday. ORIC Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $18.60 and a 1-year high of $40.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.30.
ORIC Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. Its lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.
