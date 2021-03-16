OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) Price Target Raised to C$4.20

OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) had its target price lifted by ATB Capital from C$1.90 to C$4.20 in a research note released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

OGI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James upgraded OrganiGram from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a C$3.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Alliance Global Partners lowered shares of OrganiGram from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of OrganiGram from a speculative buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$2.50 to C$2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of OrganiGram from C$4.25 to C$5.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Eight Capital upped their price objective on shares of OrganiGram from C$2.40 to C$3.85 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$4.13.

OrganiGram stock opened at C$5.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.86 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.24. OrganiGram has a 12-month low of C$1.35 and a 12-month high of C$8.00. The stock has a market cap of C$1.61 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.95.

OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 12th. The company reported C($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$19.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$20.76 million. As a group, analysts forecast that OrganiGram will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

OrganiGram Company Profile

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

