O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Now Covered by Analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $493.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock.

ORLY has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $555.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $493.00 price objective for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $481.48.

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $484.31 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $451.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $456.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.98. O’Reilly Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $251.51 and a fifty-two week high of $496.61.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 373.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.25 EPS. Research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive will post 23.13 EPS for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 10th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to purchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 350 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $157,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth $1,155,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

