Oppenheimer Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX)

Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer cut their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Homology Medicines in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 11th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Biegler now expects that the company will earn $0.46 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.57.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.04. Homology Medicines had a negative return on equity of 57.92% and a negative net margin of 5,386.00%.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FIXX. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Homology Medicines in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Homology Medicines in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Homology Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.13.

FIXX stock opened at $10.05 on Monday. Homology Medicines has a 1-year low of $8.70 and a 1-year high of $19.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $454.90 million, a P/E ratio of -3.68 and a beta of -0.24.

In other Homology Medicines news, insider Albert Seymour sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total transaction of $114,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 144,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,647,554.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kush Parmar sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.82, for a total value of $6,410,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 526,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,718,300 in the last ninety days. 33.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIXX. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Homology Medicines during the first quarter valued at about $74,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Homology Medicines by 151.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 4,717 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Homology Medicines by 3.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 71,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Homology Medicines in the third quarter valued at about $343,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Homology Medicines by 6.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,949,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,260,000 after acquiring an additional 178,754 shares in the last quarter. 75.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Homology Medicines Company Profile

Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on transforming the lives of patients suffering from rare genetic diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing across a range of genetic disorders.

