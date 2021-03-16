Oppenheimer Lowers fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) Price Target to $35.00

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) had its price objective decreased by Oppenheimer from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on FUBO. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of fuboTV from $36.50 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Barrington Research began coverage on shares of fuboTV in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of fuboTV from $30.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of fuboTV from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of fuboTV in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $44.67.

Shares of NYSE FUBO opened at $33.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 2.64. fuboTV has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $62.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.00.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($2.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($1.76). The business had revenue of $105.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.94 million. fuboTV’s revenue was up 97.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.07) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that fuboTV will post -6.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO David Gandler sold 42,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total value of $1,373,759.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,241,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,044,596.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 27.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in fuboTV in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in fuboTV in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in fuboTV in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in fuboTV in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in fuboTV in the fourth quarter worth $72,000.

About fuboTV

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports events, news, and entertainment content in Europe and the United States. Its platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, mobile phones, tablets, and computers. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

