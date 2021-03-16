Oppenheimer Comments on General Electric’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:GE)

General Electric (NYSE:GE) – Oppenheimer boosted their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for General Electric in a report released on Wednesday, March 10th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn now forecasts that the conglomerate will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.12. Oppenheimer has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. The company had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. DZ Bank upgraded General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Argus increased their price target on General Electric from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.13.

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $13.35 on Monday. General Electric has a 12-month low of $5.48 and a 12-month high of $14.41. The stock has a market cap of $117.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.08, a P/E/G ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.10 and its 200-day moving average is $9.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrow Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 26,656 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. SP Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 158,370 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 13,824 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 15,780 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its stake in General Electric by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 52,249 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 60.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.15%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.