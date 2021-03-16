Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $711,000 Position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 423.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,428 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,009 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in NetEase were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Navellier & Associates Inc grew its stake in shares of NetEase by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in NetEase by 6.4% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,077 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 1.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,605 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,367,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in NetEase by 11.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in NetEase by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NTES shares. Barclays upped their price objective on NetEase from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised NetEase from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities started coverage on NetEase in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. NetEase has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.98.

NTES stock opened at $107.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $118.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.90. The stock has a market cap of $69.77 billion, a PE ratio of 35.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.61. NetEase, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.17 and a 1 year high of $134.33.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.85%.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc, an Internet technology company, provides online services focusing on content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC-client and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

