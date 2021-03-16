Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Grows Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 51.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,986 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,411 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,614,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $72.63 on Tuesday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $38.83 and a 1-year high of $72.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.34.

