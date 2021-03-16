Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys 4,453 Shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 36,251 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,453 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Rocket Companies were worth $732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 22,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Rocket Companies by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Brooktree Capital Management grew its position in Rocket Companies by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Brooktree Capital Management now owns 66,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after buying an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in Rocket Companies by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 14,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Rocket Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 3.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rocket Companies stock opened at $25.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 28.59 and a quick ratio of 28.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.76. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.78 and a fifty-two week high of $43.00.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.28. On average, analysts expect that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 8th.

RKT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rocket Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Rocket Companies in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Rocket Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Rocket Companies in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Rocket Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.57.

Rocket Companies is a Detroit-based holding company consisting of personal finance and consumer service brands including Rocket Mortgage, Rocket Homes, Rocket Loans, Rocket Auto, Rock Central, Amrock, Core Digital Media, Rock Connections, Lendesk and Edison Financial. Since 1985, Rocket Companies has been obsessed with helping its clients achieve the American dream of home ownership and financial freedom.

