Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Boosts Stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Monmouth Real Estate Investment were worth $783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 8.1% during the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the 3rd quarter worth about $179,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Monmouth Real Estate Investment alerts:

Shares of MNR stock opened at $18.66 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 10.46, a quick ratio of 10.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. has a twelve month low of $8.42 and a twelve month high of $18.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.32 and a beta of 0.78.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.19. Monmouth Real Estate Investment had a negative net margin of 13.19% and a negative return on equity of 3.69%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. This is a positive change from Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.31%.

MNR has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Monmouth Real Estate Investment from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Monmouth Real Estate Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.57.

About Monmouth Real Estate Investment

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 121 properties, containing a total of approximately 24.5 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 31 states.

Featured Article: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Monmouth Real Estate Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monmouth Real Estate Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.