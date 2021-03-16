Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires Shares of 7,862 Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 7,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $808,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Solar ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000.

TAN opened at $96.37 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.72. Invesco Solar ETF has a 1 year low of $21.14 and a 1 year high of $125.98.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

