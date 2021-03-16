Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 493 Shares of ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 493 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ArcelorMittal were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in ArcelorMittal by 15.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,778,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,810,000 after buying an additional 370,150 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in ArcelorMittal by 19.3% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 399,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,291,000 after buying an additional 64,617 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in ArcelorMittal in the third quarter worth $17,837,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in ArcelorMittal by 11.0% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 224,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,975,000 after buying an additional 22,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Partners LLC lifted its position in ArcelorMittal by 22.1% in the third quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 15,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 2,881 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.82% of the company’s stock.

Get ArcelorMittal alerts:

In other ArcelorMittal news, major shareholder Arcelormittal sold 40,000,000 shares of ArcelorMittal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.12, for a total value of $644,800,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ArcelorMittal stock opened at $27.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. ArcelorMittal has a 12 month low of $6.64 and a 12 month high of $27.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.97.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.11. ArcelorMittal had a negative return on equity of 3.57% and a negative net margin of 7.00%. Analysts forecast that ArcelorMittal will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

MT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ArcelorMittal from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. KeyCorp increased their target price on ArcelorMittal from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded ArcelorMittal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.40.

ArcelorMittal Profile

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, and tinplate and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

Read More: Hedge Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT).

Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.