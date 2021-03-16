Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) by 24.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,217 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,399 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Q2 were worth $913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QTWO. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Q2 in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Q2 during the third quarter worth $37,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Q2 by 9.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 420,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,389,000 after buying an additional 35,163 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Q2 by 2.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 103,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,427,000 after buying an additional 2,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Q2 by 6.6% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,026 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Q2 stock opened at $113.16 on Tuesday. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.17 and a twelve month high of $148.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.63 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $129.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.16.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.19. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 4.99% and a negative net margin of 30.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Barry G. Benton sold 13,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.07, for a total value of $1,478,875.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,510 shares in the company, valued at $2,746,835.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.55, for a total value of $1,265,500.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 310,110 shares of company stock worth $36,441,852. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Q2 from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist raised their price target on Q2 from $120.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Q2 from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Q2 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 13th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Q2 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Q2 has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.31.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered integrated person-to-person payments solution.

