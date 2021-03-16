Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 28,604 Shares of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) by 158.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 46,608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,604 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Univar Solutions were worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Univar Solutions during the first quarter worth about $49,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 903.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 10,206 shares during the period. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Univar Solutions in the third quarter worth about $201,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Univar Solutions in the third quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Univar Solutions in the third quarter worth about $245,000. 98.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Christopher D. Pappas bought 10,000 shares of Univar Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.45 per share, for a total transaction of $204,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 40,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $821,312.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:UNVR opened at $21.60 on Tuesday. Univar Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.40 and a 1 year high of $22.08. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 120.01, a P/E/G ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.29 and its 200 day moving average is $18.77.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 0.38%. Analysts expect that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on UNVR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Univar Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Univar Solutions in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Univar Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.75.

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It also provides epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; chemicals and service to midstream pipeline and downstream refinery operators; and commodity and specialty products for meat processing, baked goods, dairy, grain mill products, processed foods, carbonated soft drinks, fruit drinks, and alcoholic beverage markets.

