Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,891 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 385 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $728,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Syntal Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,517,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 105.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 405,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,323,000 after purchasing an additional 208,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Michael B. Yongue increased its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Michael B. Yongue now owns 15,598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 18,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total value of $839,422.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 129,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,924,607.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.84, for a total value of $2,392,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 520,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,901,772.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 145,324 shares of company stock valued at $6,733,732. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HALO. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $29.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $29.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $39.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.92.

NASDAQ:HALO opened at $43.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 272.31 and a beta of 1.77. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.71 and a fifty-two week high of $56.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 16.36 and a current ratio of 18.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.32.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $121.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.75 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 24.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 126.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS. Research analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

