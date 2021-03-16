Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) by 26.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,413 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Healthcare Trust of America were worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Healthcare Trust of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Healthcare Trust of America from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Scotiabank began coverage on Healthcare Trust of America in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.25.

Shares of HTA stock opened at $28.68 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.89. The company has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 191.20 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.61 and a 12-month high of $29.47.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $187.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.10 million. Healthcare Trust of America had a return on equity of 1.84% and a net margin of 4.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

