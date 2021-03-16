Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $1.02 Million Stock Holdings in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,448 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after buying an additional 411 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PFGC. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $128,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $147,000. People s United Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. Institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

PFGC stock opened at $58.71 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Performance Food Group has a 12 month low of $7.41 and a 12 month high of $59.89. The firm has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.61 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.70.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The food distribution company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.09. Performance Food Group had a negative net margin of 0.58% and a positive return on equity of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PFGC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays raised shares of Performance Food Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.50.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

See Also: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC).

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.