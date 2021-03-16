Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) by 25.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,906 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,880 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Viasat were worth $944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Viasat by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,451,709 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,924,000 after buying an additional 14,481 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Viasat by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,712,501 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $196,455,000 after buying an additional 608,641 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Viasat by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,928 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Viasat by 3.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 100,053 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,927 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Viasat by 7.6% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 117,464 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,040,000 after purchasing an additional 8,327 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Keven K. Lippert sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.69, for a total transaction of $167,070.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $155,542.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Viasat from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays increased their target price on Viasat from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James increased their target price on Viasat from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, William Blair raised Viasat from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Viasat presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.86.

VSAT opened at $56.65 on Tuesday. Viasat, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.10 and a 12-month high of $61.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,832.50 and a beta of 1.21.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.37. Viasat had a negative return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The company had revenue of $575.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Viasat, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks, and Government Systems. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment, internet, and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; and mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts.

