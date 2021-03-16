OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) in a research note released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $4.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Alliance Global Partners boosted their target price on OpGen from $5.65 to $7.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OpGen from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Get OpGen alerts:

Shares of OPGN stock opened at $2.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.22. OpGen has a 52-week low of $1.63 and a 52-week high of $5.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.24 million, a PE ratio of -1.47 and a beta of -0.44.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in OpGen stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 54,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.24% of OpGen at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About OpGen

OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing molecular information products and services in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes molecular diagnostics and informatics to help combat infectious diseases. It also helps clinicians with information about life threatening infections, enhance patient outcomes, and decrease the spread of infections caused by multidrug-resistant microorganisms.

Featured Story: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for OpGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OpGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.