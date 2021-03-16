OneLedger 24 Hour Volume Reaches $904,198.00 (OLT)

OneLedger (CURRENCY:OLT) traded 62.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. One OneLedger token can now be purchased for about $0.0158 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges. OneLedger has a total market cap of $7.01 million and $904,198.00 worth of OneLedger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, OneLedger has traded up 45.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.19 or 0.00049250 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00012764 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $362.36 or 0.00656366 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.60 or 0.00071721 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001811 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 20.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000881 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.56 or 0.00026367 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.70 or 0.00035690 BTC.

OneLedger Profile

OneLedger (OLT) is a token. Its launch date was June 13th, 2018. OneLedger’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 443,256,043 tokens. The Reddit community for OneLedger is /r/OneLedger and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for OneLedger is medium.com/@OneLedger . OneLedger’s official Twitter account is @OneLedgerTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for OneLedger is oneledger.io

According to CryptoCompare, “OneLedger is a universal blockchain protocol that enables cross-chain interaction between applications and businesses. OneLedger enables entrepeuners to focus on building their business application through OneLedger modularization tools, which will communicate with OneLedger protocol using its API gateway. This mechanism will allow businesses applications to interact with different public and private blockchains synchronously through corresponding side chains implemented in OneLedger platform. OLT is an Ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the OneLedger platform. Users, including businesses, need to pay a network fee to nodes to use any services on the OneLedger platform. They can either acquire OLT tokens from other token holders, or they can run a node themselves to start acquiring tokens to reuse for business use cases. “

