One (NYSE:AONE) Short Interest Up 72.4% in February

One (NYSE:AONE) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 168,400 shares, a growth of 72.4% from the February 11th total of 97,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 650,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

AONE stock opened at $12.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.58. ONE has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $15.10.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ONE by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 89,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ONE during the 4th quarter valued at about $342,000. Athos Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of ONE in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,853,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ONE in the fourth quarter worth about $720,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in ONE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $153,000.

one intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

