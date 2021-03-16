One Liberty Properties, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.45 (NYSE:OLP)

One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 23rd.

One Liberty Properties has increased its dividend payment by 3.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NYSE:OLP opened at $23.79 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $489.62 million, a P/E ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 1.35. One Liberty Properties has a one year low of $9.71 and a one year high of $24.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

In other news, COO Lawrence Ricketts sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.08, for a total transaction of $42,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 138,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,926,705.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 21.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of One Liberty Properties from $16.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

About One Liberty Properties

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial, retail, restaurant, health and fitness and theater properties. Many of these properties are subject to long term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property's real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

