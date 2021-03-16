OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports.

NASDAQ ONCS traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.76. 1,626 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 332,789. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market cap of $161.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 2.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.25. OncoSec Medical has a 12-month low of $1.04 and a 12-month high of $8.16.

In other OncoSec Medical news, CEO Daniel J. O’connor sold 3,413 shares of OncoSec Medical stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.71, for a total value of $26,314.23. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,269 shares in the company, valued at $765,363.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Grand Pharmaceutical & H. China acquired 4,067,037 shares of OncoSec Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.45 per share, with a total value of $22,165,351.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

ONCS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OncoSec Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on OncoSec Medical in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. OncoSec Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.75.

About OncoSec Medical

OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing cytokine-based intratumoral immunotherapies to stimulate the body's immune system to target and attack cancer. The company's lead product candidate is ImmunoPulse IL-12 that uses electroporation device to deliver a DNA-encoded interleukin-12 (IL-12) for reversing the immunosuppressive microenvironment in the treated tumor.

