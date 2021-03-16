Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Stock Position Raised by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 66.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,549 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,549 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $819,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 175.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 718,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,585,000 after acquiring an additional 457,713 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 786,394 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,500,000 after acquiring an additional 46,673 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 548.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,945 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 100,026 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 27,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 1,208.8% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 242,120 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,569,000 after acquiring an additional 223,620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Aldo C. Zucaro sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,420,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,400,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen J. Oberst sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total transaction of $268,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,771 shares in the company, valued at $399,010.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 2,102 shares of company stock worth $41,894. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Old Republic International stock opened at $22.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.90. Old Republic International Co. has a twelve month low of $11.88 and a twelve month high of $22.43.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.32. Old Republic International had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Old Republic International Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is 47.83%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th.

About Old Republic International

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

