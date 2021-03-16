Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Upgraded at The Goldman Sachs Group

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) was upgraded by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a $238.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $222.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.59% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Wolfe Research upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $221.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $202.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Old Dominion Freight Line has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $211.87.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

NASDAQ ODFL opened at $231.99 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $212.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.81. Old Dominion Freight Line has a one year low of $105.80 and a one year high of $235.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.04. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 15.87%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ODFL. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the third quarter worth about $50,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,606,153 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,376,101,000 after acquiring an additional 388,472 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,604 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 146,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 197.4% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 4,173 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 2,770 shares during the last quarter. 70.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Featured Story: Buyback For Investors Defined

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.