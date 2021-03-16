Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Shares Purchased by Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. boosted its holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,990 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Okta were worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OKTA. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Okta by 137.2% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 709,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,663,000 after acquiring an additional 410,210 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Okta by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 914,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,644,000 after purchasing an additional 306,924 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Okta during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,886,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Okta during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,353,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Okta during the 4th quarter worth about $27,267,000. 75.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Okta alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on OKTA. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Okta from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Okta from $313.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Okta from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Okta from $264.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $295.00 target price on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.45.

OKTA opened at $228.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -118.51 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $262.34 and its 200-day moving average is $240.64. Okta, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.66 and a 52-week high of $294.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $234.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.99 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 31.38% and a negative return on equity of 31.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO William E. Losch sold 2,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.91, for a total transaction of $570,119.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,019,478.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.89, for a total transaction of $12,594,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,543,896.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 136,650 shares of company stock valued at $34,817,757 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

Okta Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity management platforms for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

See Also: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.