Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) vs. 1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) Head-To-Head Analysis

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) and Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares 1st Source and Ohio Valley Banc’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 1st Source $384.01 million 3.16 $91.96 million $3.57 13.43 Ohio Valley Banc $59.48 million 2.34 $9.91 million N/A N/A

1st Source has higher revenue and earnings than Ohio Valley Banc.

Dividends

1st Source pays an annual dividend of $1.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Ohio Valley Banc pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. 1st Source pays out 32.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. 1st Source has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Ohio Valley Banc has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares 1st Source and Ohio Valley Banc’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 1st Source 20.93% 8.68% 1.10% Ohio Valley Banc 15.26% 6.92% 0.84%

Risk and Volatility

1st Source has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ohio Valley Banc has a beta of 0.23, suggesting that its stock price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for 1st Source and Ohio Valley Banc, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 1st Source 0 0 1 0 3.00 Ohio Valley Banc 0 0 0 0 N/A

1st Source presently has a consensus price target of $44.00, indicating a potential downside of 8.22%. Given 1st Source’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe 1st Source is more favorable than Ohio Valley Banc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

70.4% of 1st Source shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.5% of Ohio Valley Banc shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.2% of 1st Source shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.7% of Ohio Valley Banc shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

1st Source beats Ohio Valley Banc on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

1st Source Company Profile

1st Source Corporation operates as the holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate loans, and lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards. The company also offers commercial, small business, agricultural, and real estate loans for general corporate purposes, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories, accounts receivables, and renewable energy and acquisition financing; and commercial leasing, treasury management, and retirement planning services. In addition, it provides trust, investment, agency, and custodial services comprising administration of estates and personal trusts, as well as management of investment accounts for individuals, employee benefit plans, and charitable foundations. Further, the company offers equipment loan and lease products for new and used aircraft, auto and light trucks, construction equipment, and medium and heavy duty trucks; and finances construction equipment, aircrafts, medium and heavy duty trucks, step vans, vocational work trucks, vans, automobiles, motor coaches, shuttle buses, and other equipment. Additionally, it provides corporate and personal property, casualty, and individual and group health and life insurance products and services. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated through 79 banking centers in 18 counties in Indiana and Michigan, as well as Sarasota County in Florida. 1st Source Corporation was founded in 1863 and is headquartered in South Bend, Indiana.

Ohio Valley Banc Company Profile

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides various residential real estate loans, including one-to four-family residential mortgages; commercial loans for securing equipment, inventory, stock, commercial real estate, and rental property; and consumer loans secured by automobiles, mobile homes, recreational vehicles, and other personal property, as well as personal loans, unsecured credit card receivables, floor plan and student loans, and construction loans. In addition, it offers safe deposit boxes, wire transfers, credit card services, and Internet banking services; and financial management online services, such as cash management and news updates related to repossession auctions, current rates, and general bank news. Further, the company provides automatic teller machine (ATM) services, consumer finance, seasonal tax preparation services, and commercial property and various liability insurance services, as well as trust services. It operated 16 offices in Ohio and West Virginia; and 6 consumer finance offices in Ohio. The company owns and operates 34 ATMs, including 20 off-site ATMs. Ohio Valley Banc Corp. was founded in 1872 and is headquartered in Gallipolis, Ohio.

