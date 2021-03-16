OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 36.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 46,627 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $2,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in OGE Energy by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in OGE Energy by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,562,000 after buying an additional 9,085 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in OGE Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $334,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in OGE Energy by 3.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 638,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,137,000 after buying an additional 23,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC bought a new stake in OGE Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.56% of the company’s stock.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on OGE. Mizuho lowered shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lowered shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of OGE Energy in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OGE Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of OGE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.78.

OGE stock opened at $33.15 on Tuesday. OGE Energy Corp. has a 12-month low of $23.00 and a 12-month high of $35.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.53, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.59.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. OGE Energy had a negative net margin of 9.15% and a positive return on equity of 10.44%. On average, research analysts anticipate that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.4025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.54%.

In other news, VP Cristina F. Mcquistion sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.68, for a total transaction of $221,760.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,122.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south-central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

Featured Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE).

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.