Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) Given New $20.00 Price Target at Cantor Fitzgerald

Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) had its price target hoisted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a positive rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Ocuphire Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 target price for the company.

Get Ocuphire Pharma alerts:

Ocuphire Pharma stock opened at $8.38 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.82. Ocuphire Pharma has a 52 week low of $3.68 and a 52 week high of $14.80.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Ocuphire Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at $127,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Ocuphire Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at about $322,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Ocuphire Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at about $479,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.71% of the company’s stock.

About Ocuphire Pharma

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc engages in the research and development of ophthalmic biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of several eye disorders. The company was founded by Mina Patel Soouch and Alan R. Meyer in February 2018 and is headquartered in Farmington Hills, MI.

Read More: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Ocuphire Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocuphire Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.