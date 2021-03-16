Ocean Power Technologies (NASDAQ:OPTT) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.66

Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTT)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.66 and traded as high as $4.12. Ocean Power Technologies shares last traded at $4.00, with a volume of 3,424,959 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $203.94 million, a P/E ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 3.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.31 and a 200-day moving average of $2.66.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPTT. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Ocean Power Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Telemus Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ocean Power Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Cim LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ocean Power Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Ocean Power Technologies by 116.9% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 63,327 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 34,124 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Ocean Power Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Institutional investors own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Ocean Power Technologies, Inc develops and commercializes proprietary systems that generate electricity by harnessing the renewable energy of ocean waves in North and South America, Europe, and Asia. It offers PB3 PowerBuoy system that generates power for use independent of the power grid in remote offshore locations.

