Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) in a research report released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on OSH. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oak Street Health from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, February 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Oak Street Health from $59.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Raymond James began coverage on Oak Street Health in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Truist upped their target price on Oak Street Health from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Oak Street Health in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $66.92.

Oak Street Health stock opened at $58.56 on Monday. Oak Street Health has a 52 week low of $37.11 and a 52 week high of $66.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.74.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $248.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.79 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Oak Street Health will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Oak Street Health news, insider Robert Guenthner sold 5,902 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.34, for a total value of $326,616.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 557,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,832,570.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director General Atlantic Llc sold 7,429,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total value of $402,527,763.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,447,159 shares of company stock worth $403,510,447 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.66% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OSH. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Oak Street Health during the third quarter worth $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Oak Street Health in the 4th quarter worth $121,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oak Street Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health in the third quarter valued at about $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

About Oak Street Health

Oak Street Health, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of September 30, 2020, it operated 67 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

