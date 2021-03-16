Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.32) Per Share

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti cut their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Oak Street Health in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 10th. Truist Securiti analyst D. Macdonald now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.32) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.05). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Oak Street Health’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.72) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.86) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.29) EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on OSH. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Oak Street Health from $59.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Oak Street Health in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oak Street Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Oak Street Health from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.92.

Shares of Oak Street Health stock opened at $58.56 on Monday. Oak Street Health has a twelve month low of $37.11 and a twelve month high of $66.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.86 and its 200 day moving average is $52.74.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $248.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.79 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina purchased a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health in the third quarter worth approximately $338,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Oak Street Health during the 3rd quarter worth $6,092,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health in the 3rd quarter worth $1,911,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Oak Street Health during the third quarter valued at about $1,647,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Oak Street Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,155,000. Institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Oak Street Health news, Director General Atlantic Llc sold 7,429,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total transaction of $402,527,763.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Guenthner sold 5,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.82, for a total transaction of $329,449.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 560,524 shares in the company, valued at $31,288,449.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,447,159 shares of company stock valued at $403,510,447 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.66% of the company’s stock.

Oak Street Health, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of September 30, 2020, it operated 67 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

