NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Director Sells $2,979,450.00 in Stock

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Director Josef Kaeser sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.63, for a total value of $2,979,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,750,338.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NXPI stock traded up $2.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $202.78. 6,870,574 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,206,591. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $58.41 and a fifty-two week high of $206.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $56.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -382.62, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.12. NXP Semiconductors had a positive return on equity of 17.16% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.563 dividend. This is a positive change from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.99%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on NXPI. TheStreet raised NXP Semiconductors from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Loop Capital increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $152.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Barclays increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer raised NXP Semiconductors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. NXP Semiconductors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.24.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors ; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

