NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Director Sells $2,979,450.00 in Stock

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Director Josef Kaeser sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.63, for a total value of $2,979,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,750,338.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of NXPI stock traded up $2.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $202.78. 6,870,574 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,206,591. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $58.41 and a fifty-two week high of $206.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $56.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -382.62, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50.
NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.12. NXP Semiconductors had a positive return on equity of 17.16% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several research firms have commented on NXPI. TheStreet raised NXP Semiconductors from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Loop Capital increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $152.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Barclays increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer raised NXP Semiconductors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. NXP Semiconductors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.24.
NXP Semiconductors Company Profile
NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors ; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.
