NuShares (NSR) Price Tops $0.0002

NuShares (CURRENCY:NSR) traded up 7.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 15th. Over the last seven days, NuShares has traded up 4.2% against the US dollar. One NuShares token can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. NuShares has a total market cap of $1.20 million and $2.00 worth of NuShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00010805 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000249 BTC.

NuShares is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 28th, 2014. NuShares’ total supply is 5,854,851,475 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,527,750,395 tokens. The Reddit community for NuShares is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NuShares’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here . NuShares’ official website is nubits.com/nushares

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NuShares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NuShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

