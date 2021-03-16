Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Issues Q1 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) issued an update on its first quarter 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.00-3.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.79. Nucor also updated its Q1 guidance to $3.00-3.10 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:NUE opened at $69.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $20.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.94 and its 200-day moving average is $52.77. Nucor has a 52-week low of $27.52 and a 52-week high of $70.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.78.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. Nucor had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 2.15%. The business had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nucor will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.59%.

NUE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Nucor from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Nucor from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nucor from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $53.27.

In related news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total value of $196,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,182,107.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.88, for a total transaction of $538,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,419,088.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,672 shares of company stock valued at $2,590,810 in the last quarter. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

