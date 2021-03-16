Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Sold by Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership

Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership lowered its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,274 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 576 shares during the quarter. Nucor accounts for about 0.3% of Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Nucor were worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in Nucor by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Nucor by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 751,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,995,000 after acquiring an additional 60,864 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at $328,000. Finally, SRB Corp acquired a new stake in Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at $780,000. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NUE stock traded down $0.84 on Tuesday, hitting $68.66. 26,326 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,604,362. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.46 billion, a PE ratio of 49.29, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $27.52 and a twelve month high of $70.08.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.59%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Nucor from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.27.

In related news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total value of $196,620.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,182,107.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.88, for a total transaction of $538,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 100,577 shares in the company, valued at $5,419,088.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,672 shares of company stock worth $2,590,810. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

