NTN Buzztime (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN) Shares Gap Up to $3.77

NTN Buzztime, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.77, but opened at $5.38. NTN Buzztime shares last traded at $4.50, with a volume of 41,676 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of $13.39 million, a PE ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.11.

NTN Buzztime Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN)

NTN Buzztime, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides interactive entertainment and technology to bars, restaurants, casinos, and senior living centers in the United States and Canada. Its principal product and service is its tablet platform. The company also leases equipment, including tablets, and cases and charging trays for the tablets to various network subscribers.

