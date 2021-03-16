NTN Buzztime, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN) Short Interest Update

NTN Buzztime, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 61,700 shares, a decrease of 45.3% from the February 11th total of 112,700 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,360,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of NTN stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.77. 369,882 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,660,537. The firm has a market cap of $11.17 million, a P/E ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.11. NTN Buzztime has a 1 year low of $0.94 and a 1 year high of $7.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.
About NTN Buzztime
Recommended Story: What are gap-up stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for NTN Buzztime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NTN Buzztime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.