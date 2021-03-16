NTN Buzztime, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN) Short Interest Update

NTN Buzztime, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 61,700 shares, a decrease of 45.3% from the February 11th total of 112,700 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,360,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NTN stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.77. 369,882 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,660,537. The firm has a market cap of $11.17 million, a P/E ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.11. NTN Buzztime has a 1 year low of $0.94 and a 1 year high of $7.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

About NTN Buzztime

NTN Buzztime, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides interactive entertainment and technology to bars, restaurants, casinos, and senior living centers in the United States and Canada. Its principal product and service is its tablet platform. The company also leases equipment, including tablets, and cases and charging trays for the tablets to various network subscribers.

