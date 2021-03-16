NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) Hits New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $57.00 to $59.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. NRG Energy traded as high as $43.69 and last traded at $43.43, with a volume of 94423 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.50.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on NRG. TheStreet cut shares of NRG Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on NRG Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on NRG Energy from $34.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.81.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in NRG Energy by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 9,175,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $344,524,000 after buying an additional 2,052,937 shares in the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 105.3% in the fourth quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 7,058,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $265,029,000 after purchasing an additional 3,620,823 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in NRG Energy by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,622,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $173,593,000 after purchasing an additional 597,030 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in NRG Energy by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,631,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $136,346,000 after purchasing an additional 31,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its position in NRG Energy by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 3,626,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $136,158,000 after purchasing an additional 24,368 shares during the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a PE ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.00.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 50.32% and a net margin of 43.90%. Analysts forecast that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This is a positive change from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.83%.

About NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG)

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through Generation and Retail segments. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.7 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers.

