Norway Royal Salmon AS (OTCMKTS:NRYYF) Short Interest Up 56.3% in February

Norway Royal Salmon AS (OTCMKTS:NRYYF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 36,100 shares, an increase of 56.3% from the February 11th total of 23,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Danske upgraded Norway Royal Salmon AS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Fearnley Fonds upgraded Norway Royal Salmon AS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

NRYYF stock remained flat at $$23.90 during midday trading on Monday. Norway Royal Salmon AS has a one year low of $20.25 and a one year high of $26.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.46.

Norway Royal Salmon ASA produces, harvests, sells, and markets smolt and salmon products in Norway. The company offers fresh and frozen fish, round fish, fillet, portions, and smoked and marinated products. It also exports its products. Norway Royal Salmon ASA was founded in 1992 and is based in Trondheim, Norway.

