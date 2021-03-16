Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Position Boosted by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,990 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $6,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NOC. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 244.4% in the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 93 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NOC opened at $305.74 on Tuesday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $263.31 and a 12-month high of $357.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $297.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $308.06.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.70 by $0.89. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 6.94%. The firm had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 27.35%.

Several brokerages recently commented on NOC. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $386.00 to $331.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $377.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $373.08.

In other news, VP Lesley A. Kalan sold 1,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.31, for a total transaction of $480,963.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,801,770.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.93, for a total value of $293,236.24. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,213,509.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,286 shares of company stock worth $4,294,598 in the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

