Northern Trust Corp Sells 83,369 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,610,020 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 83,369 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.12% of Genuine Parts worth $161,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 105,330 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,547,000 after acquiring an additional 12,517 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 47,936 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,775,000 after acquiring an additional 9,222 shares during the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter valued at about $824,000. Viking Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CBOE Vest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,199,000. 76.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Genuine Parts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.43.

In other Genuine Parts news, Director John R. Holder purchased 1,000 shares of Genuine Parts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $97.00 per share, for a total transaction of $97,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,331,907. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GPC opened at $115.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $49.68 and a 1-year high of $118.84. The company has a market capitalization of $16.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.55 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.90.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. Genuine Parts had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a positive return on equity of 23.26%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.815 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. This is a boost from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.29%.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

