Northern Trust Corp Raises Holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,388,670 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,872 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Trimble were worth $159,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TRMB. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Trimble by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 297,210 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $19,845,000 after acquiring an additional 10,931 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,371 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Trimble in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 22,193 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 69,816 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,662,000 after buying an additional 2,064 shares during the period. 89.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 16,197 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $1,236,802.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 69,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,315,037.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kaigham Gabriel sold 4,356 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.62, for a total value of $311,976.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

TRMB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Trimble from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Trimble from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.60.

Trimble stock opened at $75.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.27. The company has a market capitalization of $18.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.71, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.50. Trimble Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.01 and a fifty-two week high of $77.69.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $830.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $783.79 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 15.56%. Trimble’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Trimble

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to improve or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and an integrated workplace management software.

